Weil, Gotshal & Manges has hired Thomas Henry, who was Willkie Farr & Gallagher's New York office managing partner and co-chair of its real estate department, his new firm said Monday. He will assume the role of co-head of Weil's U.S. real estate practice alongside fellow co-head Philip Rosen.

July 01, 2024, 6:00 AM