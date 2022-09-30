Weil Hires McDermott Real Estate Partner in Miami and New Yo...

News From Law.com

The Miami and New York offices of Weil, Gotshal & Manges gained a corporate real estate partner this week as Pejman (Pej) Razavilar rejoined the firm from McDermott Will & Emery. Despite the softening national economy, Razavilar said he hasn't felt any slowdown in his practice of representing capital sources such as institutional investors and private equity sponsors in complex joint ventures, real estate M&A, real estate funds, and other debt and equity investments.

Florida

September 30, 2022, 4:40 PM