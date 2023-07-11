Weil Gotshal to Require Four Days of Office Attendance | Law...

News From Law.com

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has become the latest New York law firm to require its lawyers to work in the office four days a week, just weeks after Wall Street peers made the same moves. According to a Tuesday morning firm-wide email obtained by the American Lawyer, the firm will require lawyers to attend Monday through Thursday beginning Sept. 5. Associates and counsel will be allowed 12 "flexible remote days" annually, with four remaining in 2023 after the policy takes effect in September.

July 11, 2023, 12:20 PM

