Weil, Gotshal & Manges' London office suffered a double-digit drop in operating profits in 2022, according to recently-filed Companies House filings. The figure dropped 11%, from £118 million to £105 million, according to the limited liability partnership accounts. This came after profits soared by 52% in 2021.

United Kingdom

October 10, 2023, 3:45 AM

