Weil Continues Private Equity-Fueled Houston Energy Expansio...

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has hired energy transactions lawyer Irina Tsveklova to join its Houston office as a partner, the global law firm announced Thursday morning. Tsveklova arrives from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, where she was a counsel.Tsveklova's arrival marks the firm's fourth energy partner to join the Houston office in the past five months as well as the second to join from a firm in merger talks. In April, the firm hired Omar Samji, Shearman & Sterling's former head of energy innovation, after Shearman called off merger talks with Hogan Lovells—but before the news of a potential tie-up with Allen & Overy broke in May.

September 28, 2023, 7:00 AM

