Weil Continues Private Equity Expansion with White & Case Hi...

News From Law.com

Weil, Gotshal & Manges has hired New York-based private equity partner Luke Laumann, the firm announced on Tuesday. Laumann joined from White & Case, where he spent his entire career and made partner in 2018. His arrival caps a summer of lateral hiring for the firm's private equity group, which began in July when the firm opened new offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco via the lateral hires of private equity partners Tana Ryan and Navneeta Rekhi from Latham & Watkins. And last week, former Kirkland & Ellis private equity partner Alice Yuan joined Ryan in Los Angeles.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 03, 2024, 5:00 AM