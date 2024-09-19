Weil Continues Building Funds Practice, Recruiting From Good...

News From Law.com

Karen Chao, a private funds partner, has moved from Goodwin Procter to Weil, Gotshal & Manges, the New York firm said Thursday. Chao, who had been at Goodwin for the last three-plus years after moving over from Sidley Austin, is joining Weil's private funds practice in New York. Weil has hired four funds partners in the last several months, most recently Kristine Koren from Mayer Brown in July. Jonathon Soler, head of Weil's U.S. private funds practice, said that will likely continue.

September 19, 2024, 6:00 AM