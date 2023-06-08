Weil Claims Victory for Serta Simmons | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Weil, Gotshal & Manges attorneys claimed a victory for Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, following issuance of a U.S. Southern District of Texas Bankruptcy Court opinion that opens a path for the company to emerge from bankruptcy. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, representing the co-plaintiff lenders, described the outcome as "a sweeping victory at trial." Judge David R. Jones, upon conclusion of a five-day trial that took place in May, delivered his memorandum opinion Tuesday confirming Serta Simmons' chapter 11 plan-of-reorganization and granted declaratory judgments the company and its co-plaintiffs sought.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 08, 2023, 2:22 PM

nature of claim: /