After a 14-month joint investigation, Covington & Burling and Weil Gotshal & Manges released this week a report into the abuse, harassment, and bullying toward players in professional women's soccer league. In an interview, Covington partner Amanda Kramer said the joint investigative team spent "thousands of hours" on the matter, with the firms conducting hundreds of interviews.

December 15, 2022, 12:58 PM