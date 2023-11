News From Law.com

The longtime general counsel and secretary of Weight Watchers' parent company is out the door amid a financial restructuring and a shift in focus toward medications for chronic weight management. Michael Colosi joined Weight Watchers, now known as WW International, nine years ago following a 14-year run as general counsel of the fashion house Kenneth Cole.

Health Care

November 30, 2023, 11:48 AM

nature of claim: /