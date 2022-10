Who Got The Work

Daniel W. McGrath of Hinshaw & Culbertson has entered an appearance for Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a pending product liability lawsuit concerning Tepezza, a prescription drug that treats thyroid eye disease. The case was filed Aug. 25 in Illinois Northern District Court by Johnson Becker and Wallace Miller on behalf of Daniel Weibel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, is 1:22-cv-04518, Weibel v. Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Health Care

October 10, 2022, 9:25 AM