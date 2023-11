Who Got The Work

Sean Donlan of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has entered an appearance for MVConnect LLC and Westlake Services LLC in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Sept. 25 in Arizona District Court by Thompson Consumer Law Group on behalf of Kwame Wegman. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi, is 2:23-cv-02024, Wegman v. Westlake Services LLC et al.

Technology

November 09, 2023, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kwame Wegman

Plaintiffs

Thompson Consumer Law Group - Scottsdale, Az

defendants

Metro Auto Recovery LLC

MVConnect LLC

Westlake Services LLC

defendant counsels

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws