Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against City of West Point, Georgia to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Beal, Sutherland, Berlin & Brown on behalf of a former police officer who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after refusing to kick in the door of a suspect's home. The case is 3:23-cv-00141, Wegienka v. City of West Point, Georgia.

Georgia

July 22, 2023, 8:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Wegienka

Plaintiffs

Beal, Sutherland, Berlin & Brown, LLC

Beal Sutherland Berlin & Brown LLC

defendants

City of West Point, Georgia

defendant counsels

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination