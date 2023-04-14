Arqit and certain officers were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Wolf Popper LLP, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Arqit's proposed encryption technology requires the widespread adoption of protocols yet to be adopted. The suit also asserts that the defense misrepresented the British government as being an Arquit client. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02806, Weeks v. Arqit Quantum Inc. et al.
Cybersecurity
April 14, 2023, 7:10 PM