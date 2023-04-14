New Suit - Securities Class Action

Arqit and certain officers were slapped with a securities class action Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Wolf Popper LLP, alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Arqit's proposed encryption technology requires the widespread adoption of protocols yet to be adopted. The suit also asserts that the defense misrepresented the British government as being an Arquit client. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02806, Weeks v. Arqit Quantum Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

April 14, 2023, 7:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Chris Weeks

Plaintiffs

Wolf Popper LLP

defendants

Arqit Quantum Inc.

Carlo Calabria

David Williams

Garth Ritchie

Manfredi Lefebvre Dovidio

Nick Pointon

Stephen Chandler

Stephen Wilson

VeraLinn Jamieson

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws