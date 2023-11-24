Who Got The Work

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Timothy J. Davis has entered an appearance for HCA Management Services LP and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Kansas District Court by Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a Black medical office specialist who contends that she was overlooked for a promotion despite expressing interest and being qualified. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse, is 2:23-cv-02455, Weekly v. Overland Park Surgical Specialties, LLC et al.

Health Care

November 24, 2023, 6:01 AM

Plaintiffs

La'Tasha P Weekly

Cornerstone Law Firm

defendants

HCA Management Services LP

HCA Physician Services LP

HCA Midwest Comprehensive Care, Inc.

Overland Park Surgical Specialties, LLC

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA