Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner partner Timothy J. Davis has entered an appearance for HCA Management Services LP and other defendants in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed Oct. 10 in Kansas District Court by Cornerstone Law Firm on behalf of a Black medical office specialist who contends that she was overlooked for a promotion despite expressing interest and being qualified. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Toby Crouse, is 2:23-cv-02455, Weekly v. Overland Park Surgical Specialties, LLC et al.
Health Care
November 24, 2023, 6:01 AM