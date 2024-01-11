Who Got The Work

David C. Gustman of Smith, Gambrell & Russell has entered an appearance for Rebuilder Medical and David Phillips in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 27 in Illinois Southern District Court by Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on behalf of Andrew Weder, former ReBuilder CEO, who contends that the defendants violated the stock purchase provisions of his executed employment contract. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Gilbert C. Sison, is 3:23-cv-03779, Weder v. Phillips et al.

Health Care

January 11, 2024, 10:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Weder

Plaintiffs

Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard

defendants

David Phillips

Rebuilder Medical Inc.

defendant counsels

Smith, Gambrell & Russell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract