New Suit

Liberty Mutual Insurance and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that his due process rights were violated when Liberty denied him a medical evaluation to see if his condition was related to a workplace injury. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00566, Weddington v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

March 03, 2023, 4:54 AM