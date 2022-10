Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Navis Pack & Ship to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Roetzel & Andress on behalf of Gail A. Webster, accuses the defendant of violating a shipping agreement and release pertaining to valuable art. The case is 2:22-cv-03708, Webster v. Kesterson.

Transportation & Logistics

October 17, 2022, 5:49 PM