New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed an employment lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court against Field Asset Services, an Assurant company, and other defendants. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff claiming failure to pay overtime and reimburse expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01254, Webster v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

California

March 17, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

James Webster

Plaintiffs

Miller Shah LLP

defendants

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches