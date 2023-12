Who Got The Work

Michael D. Schiller of Vinson & Elkins has entered an appearance for Plivo in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, asserting a single patent related to bi-directional communication, was filed Nov. 2 in Texas Western District Court by Rabicoff Law on behalf of WebSock Global Strategies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alia Moses, is 6:23-cv-00747, WebSock Global Strategies LLC v. Plivo Inc.

Business Services

December 18, 2023, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

WebSock Global Strategies LLC

Rabicoff Law LLC

defendants

Plivo Inc.

defendant counsels

Vinson & Elkins

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims