New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ballard Spahr filed a trade secret lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Website Development Corporation d/b/a www.jewishjobs.com. The suit accuses information technology contractor Aryeh Goldsmith of misappropriating proprietary information regarding marketing strategies regarding job posters and job seekers for the benefit of competitor, J Staffing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02787, Website Development Corporation, D/B/A Www.Jewishjobs.Com v. Goldsmith et al.

Business Services

April 04, 2023, 6:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Website Development Corporation, D/B/A Www.Jewishjobs.Com

Plaintiffs

Ballard Spahr

defendants

Aryeh Goldsmith

J Staffing LLC

nature of claim: 880/