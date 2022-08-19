Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDermott Will & Emery removed a lawsuit against The Knot, which operates a website for wedding planning and registry services, to Illinois Southern District Court on Friday. The complaint was filed by the Craney Law Group on behalf of florist Catherine Weber, who alleges that The Knot uses a form to collect consumers' information for the purported purpose of contacting the plaintiff, then redirects the information to competing florists who contact the consumer pretending to be the plaintiff. Web-hosting company GoDaddy is also named as a defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01940, Weber v. Knot Worldwide Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 19, 2022, 1:48 PM