New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker was slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with defective rear subframes that were installed in certain class vehicles. The suit, filed by DiCello Levitt and Councill, Gunnemann & Chally, contends that Mercedes failed to disclose or remedy established defects relating to the premature corrosion of the frames that lead to structural damage and fuel and brake fluid leakage. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00706, Weber v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC et al.