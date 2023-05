Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Figari + Davenport on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Golden Rule Insurance, a UnitedHealth Group company, to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jon Michael Smith on behalf of a plaintiff challenging denial of treatment for breast cancer. The case is 1:23-cv-00524, Weber v. Golden Rule Insurance Company.

Health Care

May 10, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Christy Ann Weber

defendants

Golden Rule Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Figari Davenport

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute