Who Got The Work

Quarles & Brady partner Gary R. Clark has entered an appearance for Accenture and IT consulting company Avanade in a lawsuit over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The case was filed June 27 in Texas Southern District Court by the Leeds Law Firm on behalf of Dawn Weber. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:22-cv-02090, Weber v. Avanade Inc.

Technology

August 11, 2022, 6:56 AM