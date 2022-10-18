New Suit - Patent

Fortune 1000 manufacturer IDEX Corp. and Hurst Jaws of Life were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Western District Court. The court action, filed by Shipman & Wright and Fishman Stewart PLLC, accuses the defendants of selling products which infringe a patent associated with Austria-based Weber-Hydraulik's 'Smart-Force' and 'E-Force' lines of rescue equipment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00219, Weber-Hydraulik Gmbh v. Hurst Jaws of Life, Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 18, 2022, 6:32 PM