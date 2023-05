New Suit

Webcor Construction d/b/a Webcor Builders filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Indian Harbor Insurance on Monday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, for losses relating to fire dampers at a University of California construction project, was brought by Hanson Bridgett. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00706, Webcor Construction LP v. Indian Harbor Insurance Co.

Insurance

May 08, 2023, 6:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Webcor Construction L.P.

Plaintiffs

Hanson Bridgett

defendants

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute