News From Law.com International

South Africa's Webber Wentzel has hired a four-person team of business crime specialists from PwC.Lionel Van Tonder is joining Webber Wentzel as a partner in its disputes practice, effective 1 September having retired from PwC where he was a director in June this year.

Middle East / Africa

September 05, 2023, 5:00 PM

nature of claim: /