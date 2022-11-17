Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Amazon.com and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Justice Law Corporation on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants as hourly paid non-exempt employees who contend that they were not provided proper meal breaks and were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case is 3:22-cv-07221, Webb v. Rejoice Delivers LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

November 17, 2022, 4:55 AM