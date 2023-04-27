Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson shareholder Daniel Gomez-Sanchez and associate Kimberly Wilkens have stepped in to represent Northwell Health Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed March 13 in New York Eastern District Court by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of a former employee who claims that he was terminated for requesting a religious exemption to the defendant’s COVID-19 vaccine policy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joan M. Azrack, is 2:23-cv-01895, Webb v. Northwell Health, Inc.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 10:41 AM

