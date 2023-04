New Suit - Personal Injury

Stark & Stark filed a personal injury lawsuit on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court against the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The suit was filed on behalf of Brian Webb. The case is 1:23-cv-02181, Webb v. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 19, 2023, 2:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Webb

Plaintiffs

Stark & Stark

defendants

1-10 John Does

Boardwalk 1000 D/B/A Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims