New Suit

Auto-Owners Insurance was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The case, concerning bodily injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle accident, was brought by Callahan & Binkley on behalf of Mary Elizabeth Webb. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00876, Webb v. Auto-Owners Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 28, 2022, 6:59 PM