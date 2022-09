Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Reminger on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against AZEK Timber Tech to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Davidson Law Offices on behalf of Christina Webb and Nelson Webb. The case is 1:22-cv-00566, Webb et al v. The AZEK Company, LLC dba Azek Timber Tech.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 29, 2022, 2:52 PM