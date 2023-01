Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Robins Kaplan on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Mueller Systems to South Dakota District Court. The suit was filed by Siegel, Barnett & Schutz on behalf of the WEB Water Development Association. The case is 1:23-cv-01001, Web Water Development Association, Inc. v. Mueller Systems, LLC.

Business Services

January 06, 2023, 7:27 PM