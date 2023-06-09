Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Cristina Guerrero has entered an appearance in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit that targets HNTB Corp., Just Touch Holdings and other defendants. The suit was filed April 25 in Texas Southern District Court by the Vethan Law Firm on behalf of Web Apps Agency LLC and Marcus Brown. According to the suit, defendant HNTB hired the plaintiffs to create videos in support of HNTB’s bid for a Houston metro transit project. The suit accuses the defendants of fabricating an assignment of intellectual property rights for the videos and of copying and using the videos without permission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr, is 4:23-cv-01524, Web Apps Agency, LLC et al v. Hntb Corporation et al.

Technology

June 09, 2023, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Marcus Brown

Marcus Brown, Individually

Web Apps Agency, LLC

Plaintiffs

The Vethan Law Firm

defendants

Dr. Carlos Vital

Hntb Corporation

Just Touch Holdings, LLC

Just Touch Interactive, LLC

Vita Boot Tech, LLC

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims