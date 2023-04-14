Robert Maier and Jennifer C. Tempesta of Baker Botts have entered appearances for Nulab Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Web 2.0 Technologies, asserts two patents related to an online data repository system and document management platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-02589, Web 2.0 Technologies, LLC v. Nulab, Inc.
Technology
April 14, 2023, 9:41 AM