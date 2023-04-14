Who Got The Work

Robert Maier and Jennifer C. Tempesta of Baker Botts have entered appearances for Nulab Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 27 in New York Southern District Court by the Devlin Law Firm on behalf of Web 2.0 Technologies, asserts two patents related to an online data repository system and document management platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:23-cv-02589, Web 2.0 Technologies, LLC v. Nulab, Inc.

Technology

April 14, 2023, 9:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Web 2.0 Technologies, LLC

Plaintiffs

Devlin Law Firm LLC

defendants

Nulab Inc.

Nulab, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims