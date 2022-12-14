New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Lincoln Property, UDR Inc. and other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The complaint is part of a string of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. The court action was brought by Robins Kaplan; Shuman Glenn & Stecker; Scott + Scott and other counsel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03224, Weaver v. Realpage, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

