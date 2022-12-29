Removed To Federal Court

Osmose Utilities Service Inc., a maintenance service provider to the utility and telecom industries, removed an employment class action to Illinois Southern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, filed by Brown LLP, claims that Osmose Utilities shortchanged workers on wages and overtime compensation by failing to pay for travel time to and from job sites. Osmose Utilities is represented by Fisher & Phillips. The case is 3:22-cv-03108, Weaver v. Osmose Utilities Service, Inc.

Illinois

December 29, 2022, 10:22 AM