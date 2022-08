Who Got The Work

Joseph C. Schoell of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has entered an appearance for medical device manufacturer Tactile Systems Technology Inc. and other defendants in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint, which is sealed, was filed Aug. 12 in Delaware District Court by Reinhardt Wendorf-Blanchfield; Squitieri & Fearon; and Moore Kuehn PLLC on behalf of Jack Weaver. The case is 1:22-cv-01063, Weaver v. Moen et al.

Health Care

August 26, 2022, 7:37 AM