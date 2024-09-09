Who Got The Work

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner Elinor C. Sutton has entered an appearance for Snowflake Inc., a cloud data platform, in a pending data breach class action. The court action, filed July 26 in Texas Northern District Court by Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love and Siri & Glimstad, alleges that the personally identifying information of approximately 110 million current and former customers of AT&T was exposed after Snowflake, which serves as the company's vendor, was hacked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, is 3:24-cv-01915, Weaver et al v. Snowflake Inc et al.

Telecommunications

September 09, 2024, 10:35 AM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Carter

Jonathan Weaver

Plaintiffs

Steckler Wayne Cherry & Love PLLC

Defendants

At&T Inc

At&T Inc.

Snowflake Inc

Snowflake, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Nature of Claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract