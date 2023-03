Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate subsidiary Encompass Insurance and other insurers to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, concerning claims arising from a snowmobile collision, was filed by Friday & Cox on behalf of Carla J. Weaver and Jeffrey J. Weaver. The case is 2:23-cv-00527, Weaver et al v. American States Insurance et al.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 3:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Carla J. Weaver

Jeffrey J. Weaver

Friday & Cox LLC

defendants

Encompass Home And Auto Insurance Company

American States Insurance

Dairyland Insurance Company

US Casualty Corporation

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute