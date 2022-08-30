Weathington Firm Secures Defense Win in Retrial of Ga. Med M...

News From Law.com

Medical malpractice defense attorneys Paul Weathington and David Hanson of the Weathington Firm secured a defense verdict for a doctor last week in a Georgia case where they were opposite two well-known plaintiffs lawyers, lead counsel Lloyd Bell of the Bell Law Firm and appellate specialist Darren Summerville of the Summerville Firm. Weathington said the jury took four hours to return a full defense verdict, even though the plaintiff's counsel had asked for $29 million, plus 40% attorney fees.

Health Care

August 30, 2022, 5:02 PM