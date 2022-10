New Suit - Employment

Huntington Ingalls Industries, a Virginia-based military shipbuilding company, was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Antonio R. Weathersby. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00138, Weathersby v. Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Aerospace & Defense

October 12, 2022, 8:02 PM