Weaponized Deposition: Legal Strategy Yields $5 Million Verd...

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court jury returned a multimillion-dollar award in a medical malpractice action for a woman whose doctor failed to treat her breast cancer. Deborah J. Gander and Susan Carlson, partners at Colson Hicks Eidson in Coral Gables, represented the plaintiff, Rosario Badia, against the defendants, Chen Neighborhood Medical Centers of South Florida LLC and Dr. Ernesto Manzano-Maceira. Gander explained how she "weaponized" depositions to "control a defendant at trial."

Health Care

February 13, 2023, 1:16 PM