All metrics are pointing to the rise of private client work for lawyers in Singapore and private client lawyers predict that the number will continue to grow. The clearest evidence that this growth is taking place comes from the Singapore government's statistics related to family office establishments in recent years. The city-state currently has approximately 700 family offices, compared to about 50 in 2018 and 400 in 2020.

January 19, 2023, 7:55 PM