New Suit

Bank of America was hit with a complaint Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Lloyd & Mousilli on behalf of e-commerce management platform Wealth Assistants, contends that Bank of America wrongfully closed the plaintiff's bank accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00216, Wealth Assistants LLC v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 11:20 AM