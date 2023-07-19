We Wont Mandate: West Coast Law Firms Arent Following Wall S...

News From Law.com

Wall Street firms are marching back to the office, requiring four-day attendance come September. But a handful of large West Coast firms aren't following suit. What it comes down to for these firms is the ability to recruit and retain talent by offering workplace flexibility that aligns with their people and culture and accounts for circumstances outside of attorneys' control, according to firm leaders at DLA Piper, Wilson Sonsini and several smaller California firms.

July 19, 2023, 5:34 PM

