We Wont Accept Business as Usual: DOJ to Spotlight Timely Re...

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, announcing changes to the U.S. Justice Department's policies on corporate crime, said Thursday that prosecutors will now consider how quickly companies report potential misconduct in deciding whether they should be given credit for cooperating with the government. Noting that the department needs to "do more and move faster" in white-collar investigations, Monaco announced new guidance that she said will put both corporate defense lawyers and prosecutors "on the clock" to "expedite investigations."

Government

September 15, 2022, 6:40 PM