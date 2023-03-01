We Will Emerge From This: Why Marriotts GC Uses Levity to Le...

News From Law.com

In her five years as executive vice president and general counsel of Bethesda, Maryland-based Marriott International, where she leads a legal team of 120, Rena Reiss has weathered a global pandemic, labor shortages, the death of a CEO, and a series of high-profile data breaches that exposed the personal information of some 500 million guests worldwide. At a UC Berkeley School of Law event, Reiss talked abut she led her 120-person legal department through all the tumult.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 01, 2023, 7:14 AM