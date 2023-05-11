We Were Suspicious: $105M Settlement After Lawyers Sniff Out...

News From Law.com

A group of metro Atlanta attorneys has leveraged a confidential $105 million settlement with a corporate defendant accused of knowingly manufacturing a defective recreational vehicle that left a Georgia man paralyzed from the neck down. Lead plaintiff counsel with Law & Moran in Atlanta credit the nine-figure outcome to a deep dive into third-party discovery, which helped them determine the defendant "wrongfully withheld" evidence that showed it knew of the hazard.

Automotive

May 11, 2023, 7:53 AM

nature of claim: /